The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a Seagate Expansion Card (one SSD) for Xbox Series X|S 512GB. The reported discount compared to the median price is €30.01, or 20%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The median price indicated by Amazon for this product is 150€. The current price is the lowest ever on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon. At the time of writing there are only two units, but more are expected to come. You can place your order to ensure you get this price, even if units run out.

There Seagate Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S is an SSD officially licensed. Unlike PS5, you can’t use regular SSDs with Microsoft’s consoles. The memory card can be easily inserted into the console via a slot on the back of the console. You don’t need to disassemble anything to use it.