The Amazon offers today allow us to buy a SanDisk Extreme PRO 1TB SSD. The discount reported is € 30.20 compared to the previous price. You can find the product at this address or in the box below.

The previous price indicated by Amazon for this SSD is 144.87 €. The current discount is the best ever. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The SanDisk Extreme PRO SSD offers read speeds of up to 3,400 MB / s. It is not compatible with PS5, according to Sony’s official indications. Measures 8.05 x 2.18 x 0.2 cm.

We also point out that the Telegram Channel dedicated to Multiplayer.it offers is available. Follow it to be always updated on the latest offers selected by our editorial staff!



SanDisk Extreme PRO SSD

This news includes an Amazon affiliate link that can earn a commission to Multiplayer.it.