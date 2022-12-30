The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a SanDisk 2TB external SSD. The reported discount is 55%, or €239.51. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this SSD it is 438.67€, even if in the last period the actual price was much lower. What matters is that the current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

This 2TB external SSD offers read speeds of up to 1,050MB/s and write speeds of up to 1,000MB/s. It measures ‎0.97 x 5.26 x 10.08 cm and weighs 49.9 grams. It’s a tough unit that’s perfect for transport.

We also point out that the Telegram Channel dedicated to Multiplayer.it offers is available. Follow him to stay up to date on the latest offers selected by our editorial staff!

SanDisk external SSD

This news includes an affiliate link to Amazon that can earn a commission to Multiplayer.it.