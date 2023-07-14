The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a 55-inch OLED TV Samsung QE55S95BATXZT. The reported discount is 56%, bringing the product to less than half the price. You can find the product at this address or via the boxes below.

The advised price for this product it is €2,499, but now it is possible to buy it with a discount of €1,400, effectively reaching €1,099 as the final price. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The OLED TV Samsung QE55S95BATXZT it has the 4K neural quantum processor that allows you to manage each image in very high definition. Also present is Dolby Atmos which creates an immersive and engaging sound environment, and is compatible with the 120Hz 4K of the new consoles, thanks to the presence of HDMI 2.1 ports.