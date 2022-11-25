They go on offers from Amazon Italy for the Black Friday 2022 with lots of games, tech and gaming products in promotion. Among the active promotions, we point out that lo Samsung QE55S95BATXZT 55″ OLED Smart TV with 4K, HDMI 2.1 and 120Hz. You can find it at this link or using the box below.

The advised price for this product it is 2,499.00 euros. We are therefore talking about a 49% discount from more than 1,000 euros, with the price now at its historic low. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon Italy, with returns within January 31, 2023.

The Samsung QE55S95BATXZT Smart TV features an OLED panel with 4K resolution and the 4K Neural Quantum processor, with dynamic color mapping and enhanced brightness. It is a TV that also winks at gamers, as it supports HDMI 2.1 and has a 120 Hz refresh rate with FreeSync Premium and Motion Xcelerator Turbo +, which ensures the absence of flickering and blurring.

The television is set up to receive the new Digital Terrestrial 2.0, without the need for a TV decoder. It also supports Dolby ATMOS and OTS. The dimensions are 1.23 meters x 28.82 cm x 77.45 cm. It is the 2022 model in the Eclipse Silver (Silver) color scheme.

