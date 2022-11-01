The Amazon offers today allow us to buy a 27-inch Samsung Odyssey G4 monitor with resolution 1080p and 240 Hz. The discount reported is € 29.10, or 10%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this monitor is 289 €. The current price is the lowest ever offered for this screen. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The Samsung Odyssey G4 gaming monitor 27-inch offers a maximum resolution of 1920 x 1080 with a maximum refresh rate of 240 Hz. It supports Freesync Premium, G-Syng and Eye Saver Mode, Flicker Free technologies.

We also point out that the Telegram Channel dedicated to Multiplayer.it offers is available. Follow it to be always updated on the latest offers selected by our editorial staff!

Samsung Odyssey G4 gaming monitor

This news includes an Amazon affiliate link that can earn a commission to Multiplayer.it.