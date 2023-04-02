The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a Samsung Odyssey G3 27-inch Gaming Monitor at 1080p and 165 Hz. The reported discount is approximately €50. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The average price in the last three months it was around €266. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Samsung Odyssey G3 Gaming Monitor offers a 27-inch screen at 1920 x 1080 with a refresh rate of 165Hz. The response time is 1ms. It supports FreeSync Premium, Pivot, Flicker Free and Eye Saver Mode.