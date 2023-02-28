Through the Amazon offers today you can buy a Samsung Odyssey G3 monitor at 1080p and 144Hz. The discount compared to the previous price is €89.10, or 33%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is 269€. The current price is the lowest offered on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The Samsung Odyssey G3 monitor it is 24 inches with 1920 x 1080 resolution and a maximum refresh rate of 144Hz. The response time is 1ms. It supports FreeSync Premium, Flicker Free and Eye Saver Mode. The dimensions are 23.41 x 54.4 x 49.84 cm.

We also point out that the Telegram Channel dedicated to Multiplayer.it offers is available. Follow him to stay up to date on the latest offers selected by our editorial staff!

Samsung Odyssey G3 monitor

This news includes an affiliate link to Amazon that can earn a commission to Multiplayer.it.