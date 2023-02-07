The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a SSD Samsung Memorie 980 Pro 2 TB with heatsink for computers and PlayStation 5. The reported discount is €45.01, or 16%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The previous price indicated by Amazon for this SSD is 276€. It is not at an all-time low, but it is the lowest price in recent months. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon, but you can also find a third-party seller who offers it for a few euros less and with faster shipping.

This SSD Samsung Memorie 980 Pro 2 TB with heatsink it is officially compatible with computers and PlayStation 5. The sequential read speed is up to 7,200MB/s. Measures ‎‎8 x 2.4 x 0.86 cm.

SSD Samsung Memorie 980 Pro 2 TB with heatsink

