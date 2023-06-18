The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a SAMSUNG Galaxy Z Flip4. The reported discount is €700, using the €300 cashback. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price from Amazon for this product is 1.199€. The current price is the lowest ever on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon. The €300 cashback (already calculated in the price you see in the box) can be requested by purchasing the smartphone between 5 and 25 June 2023. You must register your smartphone by 16 July 2023 to this address.

SAMSUNG Galaxy Z Flip4 is a 256GB foldable smartphone with 2X 6.7″ Dynamic AMOLED/1.9″ Super AMOLED display. The battery is 3,700 mAh with 25W Ultra Fast Charging.