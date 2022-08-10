The Amazon offers today allow us to buy one Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 smartphone, in the 128/256/512 GB models, taking advantage of a coupon discount and having the opportunity to trade in your old smartphone. Here are the details:

128 GB model – 50 € discount with the VALORE50 coupon

256 GB model – 100 € discount with the VALORE100 coupon

512 GB model – 150 € discount with the VALORE150 coupon

All products are sold and shipped by Amazon. Coupons are usually available in limited numbers and the promotion will run until August 26th.

The package also contains the Wall Charger Super Fast Charging 25W. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 offers a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, with a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED screen.

