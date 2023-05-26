Through the Amazon offers today you can buy a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 256GB. The reported discount compared to the recommended price is €500, or 42%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price indicated by Amazon for this product is €1,099. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 It is a foldable smartphone with dual screens: an internal 6.7-inch AMOLED screen and an external 1.9-inch Super AMOLED screen. The package also contains the Wall Charger Super Fast Charging 25W for Ultra-Fast Charging. The battery is 3,700mAh.