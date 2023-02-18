Through the Amazon offers today you can buy a Samsung Galaxy S23+. The reported discount is 18%, or €221.72. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this smartphone it is €1,229. The current one is the first discount offered and it is already €220. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The Samsung Galaxy S23+ it offers 8GB ram, 256GB storage and a 4,700mAh battery. The 6.6-inch display is Dynamic AMORLED 2X while the camera is 50MP. The package includes the charger.

Samsung Galaxy S23+

