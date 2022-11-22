The has finally arrived Black Friday 2022: the discounts are coming from many directions and we can see the most interesting offered through Amazon Italy. Now, for example, you can buy your smartphone at a discount Samsung Galaxy S22 5Gthe device plain of the Galaxy family from Samsung. You can find the product at this addressor via the box below.

The advised price for the Samsung Galaxy S22 5G it is 929€. The discount brings the product to an all-time low, a great time to buy.. The product is sold and fulfilled by Amazon and the return period is extended until January 31, 2023.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 5G package contains the 25W charger for Super-Fast Charging. Thanks to the amazing display Dynamic AMOLED 2X from 1,750 nits of maximum brightness, the device has been designed to ensure high visibility outdoors, the display of the Galaxy S22 5G mobile phone ensures a clear view even in broad daylight.

