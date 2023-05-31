The Amazon offers today’s allow us to buy a few Samsung Galaxy Buds Live earphones, in multiple colors. The reported discount is 70%, or €119.10. You can find the product at this address or via the boxes below.

The advised price for this product it is 169€. The current price isn’t technically the lowest ever, but there’s talk of a 90 cent difference on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live earphones feature Grammy Award-winning AKG technology and active noise cancellation. They promise up to 21 hours of battery life, with fast wireless charging. Galaxy Buds Live are equipped with three microphones for making calls. The headset measures (HxWxD): 27.3 x 16.5 x 14.9 mm. The case instead measures (HxWxD): 50.2 x 50.0 x 27.8 mm.