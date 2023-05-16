The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a Samsung 980 PRO 2TB SSD with heatsink for PC and PS5. The reported discount is €17 compared to the median price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The median price indicated by Amazon is 201.99€. The current discount is the best ever. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Samsung 980 PRO SSD 2TB it is officially compatible with PS5 and PC. This model also features a heat sink for maximum safety and maximum performance even under stress. Read speed is up to 7,000MB/s and write speed is up to 5,100MB/s.