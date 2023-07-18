The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a Samsung 980 PRO SSD with heatsink compatible with PS5 and PC. The reported discount is €42.09, or 30% of the recommended price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is 139.99€. The current price is the lowest ever on the platform. The product is shipped from Amazon.

L’Samsung 980 PRO SSD with heatsink compatible with PS5 and PC offers maximum speeds of 7,000 MB/s. The heat sink ensures better temperature management for maximum safety during longer game phases, especially in the hottest periods of the year.