The Amazon offers today offer us a discount for one Samsung smart TV 55-inch in 4K QLED of the Q60B Series. The discount reported is € 230, or 24%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The advised price for this smart TV is 949 €. The current price is not the lowest ever, but it is a good offer. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
There 55-inch Samsung smart TV in 4K QLED of the Q60B Series offers Object Tracking Sound Lite, a 3D surround sound combined with the virtual audio of the upper channel. In addition, it supports Quantum HDR, Quantum Dot and Ultra HD Dimming technology. It measures 1.23 meters x 22.40 cm x 74.59 cm.
We also point out that the Telegram Channel dedicated to Multiplayer.it offers is available. Follow it to be always updated on the latest offers selected by our editorial staff!
This news includes an Amazon affiliate link that can earn a commission to Multiplayer.it.
#Amazon #offers #Samsung #QLED #55inch #Q60B #series #smart #TVs #sale
Leave a Reply