The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a RTX 4070 12GB Palit Dual OC GDDR6X GPU. The reported discount is approximately €100. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The reported discount is for a version of GPU sold and shipped by ATDGROUP-IT. If you want a version sold and shipped by Amazon, you can find it for just over €690. In both cases this is the best price for the respective sellers.

There RTX 4070 12GB Palit Dual OC GDDR6X has a clock speed of up to 1,710 MHz. Measures ‎10 x 5 x 2 cm.