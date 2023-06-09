The Amazon offers today we offer a discount for Resident Evil 4 Steelbook Edition. The reported discount is €17.13, or 23%. You can find it at this address or via the box below.

The advised price is 74.99€. Today’s discount is the best ever on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

This edition offers Resident Evil 4 and an exclusive Steelbook. In our review we explained to you that “The PC version of Resident Evil 4 Remake is a great sight and it’s also a great game, although our experience was disturbed by a couple of crashes in windowed mode that made us fear a similar situation to that of the unstable demo.But the fear gave way to a great relief by switching to full screen mode which allowed us to enjoy an intense and suggestive experience without problems, enhanced by high-level lighting, a determining factor which enhances the disturbing side of a title almost perfectly balanced between action and horror. Some elements, it must be said, are affected by the past legacy and remind us that at the base there is a game that carries almost two decades on its shoulders, but the great work done by Capcom has transformed the passage of time into maturity by putting in our hands what is probably the best remake of the Resident Evil series, also from a technical point of view.