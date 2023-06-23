The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy realme 11 Pro+ 5G 12+512GB. The reported discount is €50, or 10% of the recommended price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price indicated by Amazon is 519.99€ The current discount is the best ever through Amazon Italy. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

realme 11 Pro+ 5G it features a 200MP OIS SuperZoom camera and a 32MP selfie cam. The screen is curved at 120 Hz. The battery is 5,000 mAh with 100 W SUPERVOOC charging which promises to recharge the smartphone 100% in 26 minutes. With the maximum charge, you can watch videos for 19 hours. Measures 18 x 9.6 x 6.2cm.