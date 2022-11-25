The offers from Amazon Italy for the Black Friday 2022 continue and as per tradition we are always vigilant to bring the most attractive promotions on video games, products related to gaming and technology to our pages. For example, you can now buy the Razer Viper 8KHz Gaming Mouse. Find the product at this address or by clicking in the box below.

The advised price for this product it is 99.99 euros. The discount in question allows you to buy the mouse for practically less than a third of the original price, which is currently at its all-time low. It is sold and shipped from Amazon UK via Amazon.it; the return is possible until 31 January 2023.

The Razer Viper 8KHz has an 8,000Hz polling rate and features a 20K DPI Razer Focus+ optical sensor, with smart features like motion sync and asymmetric cut-off, making it a viable gaming mouse. Allows you to save 5 profiles to take advantage of optimal key layouts and macros. The dimensions are 7.47 x 11.89 x 4.31 cm and the weight of 71 grams. The form factor is ambidextrous.

