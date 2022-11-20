The first weekend of Black Friday 2022 is coming to an end, but the offers for the best products in technology, video games and more are still available. New ones arrive regularly, too, so it’s always worth keeping an eye out for the latest promotions of the day. For example, you can find a discount Razer Seiren X microphone. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is €109.99. The product is at an all-time low price. It is sold and shipped by Amazon; the return is possible until 31 January 2023.

The Razer Seiren X microphone is a compact microphone with shock resistance to prevent unwanted noise. Thanks to the supercardioid type pickup, the sound is recorded on a narrow angle; this eliminates unwanted background noise and allows voice to be transmitted clearly and loudly.

We also point out that the Telegram Channel dedicated to Multiplayer.it offers is available. Follow him to stay up to date on the latest offers selected by our editorial staff!

Razer Seiren X Microphone

This news includes an affiliate link to Amazon that can earn a commission to Multiplayer.it.