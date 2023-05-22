The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a Razer Kishi controller for Android. The reported discount is €17 compared to the median price, i.e. 30%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The median price is 56.99€. The current price is the lowest ever on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The Razer Kishi controller for Android it has all the Xbox buttons, with even four multifunction buttons that can be remapped. It also features a Hair Trigger mode for ultra-fast trigger responses. With the mobile app, you can create profiles for your games and remap controls.