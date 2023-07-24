The promotion is about to end Playstation 5which is now on sale at the price of 449€ instead of 549.99€. You can find it on Amazon Italy at this address or via the box below. Offer ends at midnight on July 24, 2023.

The advised price is 549.99€. The current price is the lowest ever. You still have a few hours to place your order before the promotion ends. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

This version of Playstation 5 it is the one with an optical reader, that is, it allows you to use disc games for PS4 and PS5. No game is included, except Astro’s Playroom, a free title with every PlayStation 5 that allows you to discover the features of the DualSense controller through a beautiful 3D platform game. The package also includes cables for power supply and audio-video connection.