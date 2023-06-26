The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a PS5 copy of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. The reported discount is €20.01, or 25%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this game it is 79.99€. The current price is the lowest ever on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is Respawn Entertainment’s newest third-person action game. We return to play as Cal Kestis, a boy who survived Order 66 while training to become a Jedi. In this sequel we will have new skills and new combat moves at our disposal. There will be an even larger world to explore and new allies and enemies to face.