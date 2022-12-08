The Amazon offers today we offer a discount for Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet. Both games are 17% off, or -10.01€. You can find Pokémon Scarlet And Pokémon Violet at these links, or via the box below.

The advised price for both games it is 59.99€. The current price is the lowest ever offered since its release on Amazon today. Games are sold and shipped by Amazon. The return is possible until January 31, 2023, for an extended period.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet they are the newest generation of the Game Freak saga. The two games offer a large open world, in which you can freely explore to capture all the creatures and to face the gyms and complete various missions.

We also point out that the Telegram Channel dedicated to Multiplayer.it offers is available. Follow him to stay up to date on the latest offers selected by our editorial staff!

A picnic of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

This news includes an affiliate link to Amazon that can earn a commission to Multiplayer.it.