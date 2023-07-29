The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a Switch copy of Pikmin 4. The reported discount is €7.99, or 13%, the best since the release. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for Pikmin 4 it is 59.99€. The current price is not the lowest ever for the platform, as discounts on booking were offered before publication, but from July 21 to today this is the best price. Since it has just been published, it is normal for the discount to be minimal, but if you are interested and don’t want to wait too long before buying it, you should take advantage of this small promotion. Pikmin 4 is sold and fulfilled by Amazon.

Pikmin 4 is the most recent chapter in the Nintendo saga. This is a Switch exclusive in which we have to guide the titular Pikmin, small beings who are vulnerable alone but very powerful in groups. The various Pikmin have unique abilities that will be exploited to overcome various obstacles.