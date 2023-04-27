The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a 128GB PICO 4 VR headset, with four free apps. The reported discount is €40, or 9%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this VR viewer it is 429€. The current price is the lowest ever offered on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The 128GB PICO 4 VR headset offers four free apps included, namely Peaky Blinders: The King’s Ransom, LES MILLS BODYCOMBAT, Golf 5 eClub and Wander. PICO 4 offers two 2.56-inch Fast-LCD displays, with a 105-degree view. PICO 4 also offers a technology for adjusting the inter-pupillary distance 62-72 mm with precision: you can carry out the procedure via the settings menu. The operating system is PICO OS 5.0 which allows you to connect online with friends in real time and to take advantage of more than 25 applications and video games through the PICO store.