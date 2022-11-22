The has finally arrived Black Friday 2022: the discounts are coming from many directions and we can see the most interesting offered through Amazon Italy. Now, for example, you can buy the PlayStation 5 video game at a discount Persona 5 Royaldefinitive version of the homonymous game by Atlus. You can find the product at this addressor via the box below.

The advised price for Persona 5 Royal it is €59.99. The exceptional price allows you to buy the game in its next-gen version. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon and the return period is extended until January 31, 2023.

As we said in our Persona 5 Royal review, “a masterpiece it was, a masterpiece it remains, now even more defined and refined. Persona 5 Royal is perhaps the highest point ever reached by JRPGs: a result that Atlus achieves without the obsession with the blockbuster at any cost on which too many exponents slip.”

