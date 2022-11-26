The offers of Amazon Italy of Black Friday 2022 they continue even after the real Black Friday and fans of technology, video games and more can find various promotional products at attractive prices. Now, for example, you can find a discount for Persona 5 Royal in Switch version. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is 59.99€€. The product is at an all-time low price. It is sold and shipped by Amazon; the return is possible until 31 January 2023.

In our review we explained to you that “With the addition of Persona 5 Royal to its library – and soon also of Persona 3 FES and Persona 4 Golden – Nintendo Switch is increasingly becoming the reference console for Japanese RPG enthusiasts. The conversion of the masterpiece branded Atlus has succeeded very well, and the game maintains all its original features, from the significant story to the memorable cast, passing through a sharp and colorful style, a solid and versatile gameplay, a soundtrack that defining amazing would be an understatement. the grade we gave it first in 2017 and then in 2020: Persona 5 Royal remains a must-have RPG to this day.”

