The first weekend of Black Friday 2022 is coming to an end, but the offers for the best products in technology, video games and more are still available. New ones arrive regularly, too, so it’s always worth keeping an eye out for the latest promotions of the day. For example, you can find one at a discount OnePlus Nord 2T 5G smartphone at 8+128 GB. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is 409€. The product is at an all-time low price. It is sold and shipped by Amazon; the return is possible until 31 January 2023.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G offers a 50MP flagship camera with Sony IMX766 + OIS, a 6.43-inch 90Hz FHD+ AMOLED display. SUPERVOOC charging is at 80 W. The battery is 4500 mAh. Answer 18.1 x 9.7 x 6.4 cm.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G to 8+128GB

