Through the Amazon offers is possible to buy One Piece Odyssey PS4 versionwith a small discount of 26%, or €18.49. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price is 69.99€. The current price is a good discount for a game that has just been released, but we specify that it is not sold and shipped by Amazon, but by Prezzo Bomba: it is a well-known and reliable reseller with 99% positive feedback.

In our One Piece Odyssey review we explained to you that “One Piece Odyssey may not be remembered among the best JRPGs ever, but undoubtedly yes among the best One Piece games ever made. And even though we know that it is a very low bar to overcome, we do not think it is the case of belittling ILCA’s work on a product which, despite some structural stumbling blocks and a handful of imbalances in the progression of difficulty, proves to be a project full of love for the Oda saga and for his fans from start to finish Highly recommended if you love the adventures of Luffy and crew, or even if you just want to enjoy a respectable JRPG.”

