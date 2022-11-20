The has finally arrived Black Friday 2022: the discounts are coming from many directions and we can see the most interesting offered through Amazon Italy. Now, for example, you can buy your smartphone at a discount Nothing Phone (1)in its black color version, 8 GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. You can find the product at this addressor via the box below.

The advised price for the Nothing Phone (1) it is €499. The excellent discount cuts the price by €100, bringing the device to its all-time low. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon and the return period is extended until January 31, 2023.

The new smartphone Nothing Phone (1), created by Carl Pei (co-founder of OnePlus), boasts a unique design, with an almost completely transparent back and a series of lights that acquire various functions depending on the settings. Obviously, we also have an excellent smartphone in front of us in terms of specifications, with 6.55 inch OLED display with 120Hz and QUalcomm Snapdragon 778G+ processor.

