Through the offers from Amazon Italy it is possible to purchase aNintendo Switch OLED edition The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The reported discount is up to €14.59. We also remind you that the game is not included in the package. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The price shown above is that of the version sold and shipped by SpeedPhone. If you prefer a version sold and shipped by Amazon, you can find it for around €351. It’s not a huge discount, of course, but this model has just been released and if you’re planning to buy it, you can do it now to save some money.

Nintendo Switch OLED edition The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom offers a special OLED console. The front of the base depicts the well-known crest of Hylia, while the back of the console and the golden Joy-Cons have a design inspired by The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. We repeat that the game is not included in the box: the release date of the game is May 12, 2023.