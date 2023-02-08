The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a New Kindle (2022). The reported discount is €10, or 10%. You can find the product at this address or via the boxes below.

The advised price for this model it is 99.99€. The current discount is the first offered by Amazon for the New Kindle, so it’s the best ever. The product is of course sold and shipped by Amazon.

The New Kindle it is described as the “most compact and lightest, now with a high-resolution 300 ppi screen”. The ink screen is anti-glare. It has a longer battery life: 6 weeks of use are promised with a single charge. Storage is double that of the previous generation, at 16GB. This model is made with recycled plastic (between 30% and 75%) and recycled magnesium (90%).

New Kindle (2022)

