The Amazon offers today are offering us a promotion for Prime members in advance of Prime Day. You can buy a New Echo Show 5 (3rd Generation) and get a second one for free. The total cost is €108.98, or €54.49 per device. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

To take advantage of the offer, in addition to having to be an Amazon Prime subscriber, you must select “2” in the quantity of products you want to buy and, once in the cart, apply the code “ECHOSHOW5”. This promotion will run until 09:00 on 10th July 2023.

New Echo Show 5 (3rd Generation) it is the newest model in its line. Compared to the previous generation, it offers improved audio, an additional microphone, a new Amazon AZ2 Neural Edge processor, a new more compact design and an improved screen especially for night vision. It can be used as an alarm clock, timer, for music, listening to podcasts, watching TV series and more. The screen is 5.5 inches. It obviously allows you to manage smart home devices and make video calls. It can mute microphones and cover the camera for privacy.