The Amazon offers today we offer a discount for one PS5 and Xbox Series X|S copy of Need for Speed ​​Unbound. The price is €49.98 for the PlayStation 5 version, while on the Xbox it costs €59.99. You can find the product at this address or via the boxes below.

The advised price of the game is 79.99€. This is the lowest price for both versions since their recent release. The two games are now at a great price. They are sold and shipped by Amazon and the return period is extended until January 31, 2023.

In our review we explained to you that “Need for Speed ​​Unbound manages on the one hand to strongly characterize the experience from a visual point of view, thanks to the controversial “Who framed Roger Rabbit?” style effect which sees cel-shaded characters move at interior of a realistically rendered world, including cars and scenarios; on the other hand, it remains vague in terms of gameplay, taking up the guessed Heat formula but without great conviction, fielding a driving model that we were unable to appreciate to the end and an open world that is undoubtedly beautiful to look at but which does not provide concrete reasons to be explored in depth.”

