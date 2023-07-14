The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a gamepad Nacon for iOS. The reported discount is €40, bringing the product to €79.99. You can find the product at this address or via the boxes below.

The advised price for this product it is 119.99, but now it is possible to buy it at a discounted price. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The Nacon MG X Pro Gamepad for iOS is a controller that can be connected with your Apple smartphone, or the iPhone, to be able to play with physical commands. The package then highlights the compatibility with the Xbox service to be able to play the Game Pass titles.