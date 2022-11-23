Black Friday 2022 continues and the discounts keep appearing and returning. The real Black Friday is about to arrive, but in the meantime some products on offer in the first few days are back in stock. For example, you can find a discount again MSI Radeon RX 6650 XT 8GB. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is 456.67€. It is sold and shipped by Amazon; the return is possible until 31 January 2023.

There MSI Radeon RX 6650 XT 8GB offers a clock speed of 2669 MHz. It measures 24.64 x 5.08 x 13.21 cm.

