The Amazon offers today we offer a discount for a MSI Pulse GL76 gaming notebook. The reported discount is €600, or 30%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this gaming notebook it is €1,999. The current discount is the best ever. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Let’s see the details of configuration of MSI Pulse GL76:

Processor – Intel Core i7-12700H

Video Card – GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop 6GB GDDR6

Screen – IPS 1920×1080 144Hz 17.3 inch

RAM – 16GB DDR4 @3200 MHz CL22 in 2 x 8GB slots

SSD – M.2 PCIe 4 1TB

Windows 11 Home 64-bit operating system

We also point out that the Telegram Channel dedicated to Multiplayer.it offers is available. Follow him to stay up to date on the latest offers selected by our editorial staff!

MSI Pulse GL76 gaming notebook

This news includes an affiliate link to Amazon that can earn a commission to Multiplayer.it.