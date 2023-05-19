The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a Motorola moto edge 30 Fusion 8+128GB. The reported discount is €180, or 26%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is €679.90. The current price is the lowest ever on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The Motorola Moto EDGE 30 Fusion smartphone offers 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage space, in the proposed model. It measures 15.85 x 7.2 x 0.74 cm and weighs 175 grams. The OLED screen is 6.55 inches with a refresh rate of 140Hz. The battery is 4,400mAh with 68W charger. The camera system is 50MP.