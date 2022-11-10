The Amazon offers today allow us to buy one Motorola moto edge 30 Fusion 8 + 128 GB smartphone. The discount reported is € 90 compared to the previous price, or 16%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The previous price for this smartphone it is 579 €. The current price is the lowest ever on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon, with an extended return period until January 31, 2023.

The Motorola moto edge 30 Fusion smartphone offers a triple 50 MP camera with optical stabilization and a 6.5-inch FHD + Curved OLED 144 Hz display. The battery is 4,400 mAh with 68 Watt TurboPower fast charging. This model offers 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space.

Motorola moto edge 30 Fusion

