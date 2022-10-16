The Amazon offers today allow us to buy one Switch copy of Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak: This version includes the base game and the expansion. The reported discount is € 23, or 33%. You can find the product at this address or in the box below.

The advised price for Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak is 69.99 € (base game + expansion). The current price is the lowest ever on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

In Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak review we explained to you that “It’s almost a constant now, but we have to congratulate Capcom for the umpteenth time. Sunbreak is a titanic expansion, well-kept, and clearly designed to solve many of the criticisms raised by the fanbase on the base game. . A superfine work that we believe has the potential to convince even a fair number of nostalgics of the old formula of the series, and that we recommend without hesitation to anyone. ”

Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak

