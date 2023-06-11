The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy Minecraft in Nintendo Switch version. The reported discount compared to the median price is €8.89 or 24%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The median price indicated by Amazon for this product is 36.89€. The current price is the lowest in the last two years. The product is sold and shipped by Mediashop. You can also find a version sold and shipped by Amazon for a couple of euros more.

This version of Minecraft does not have the packaging in Italian, but the game fully supports our language. Minecraft is a creative sandbox game loved by players of all ages and is often a top seller in multiple parts of the world.