The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a code for Microsoft 365 Family – Up to 6 people for 12 months. The reported discount is 42%, or €42.01. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price is 99.99€. The current discount isn’t the best ever; however, the discount is usually offered months later, so it’s a good opportunity to get it at a reduced price. The product is sold and fulfilled by Amazon and is sent by email immediately after purchase. However, you can also select shipping via courier.

Microsoft 365 Family includes 12 months of access to the service for six people. The programs included in this package are: Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, Family Safety, Microsoft Editor and Microsoft Teams, as well as the advanced security of Microsoft Defender for your data and devices, the Clipchamp Video Editor with effects and filters premium and extra cloud storage space and advanced protection for the physical and digital safety of the family.