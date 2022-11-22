The has finally arrived Black Friday 2022: the discounts are coming from many directions and we can see the most interesting offered through Amazon Italy. Now, for example, you can buy the Desktop PC at a discountMedion Erazerwith i5-12400F and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060. You can find the product at this addressor via the box below.

The past price for this Desktop PC it was €1,199. Since yesterday, however, this product is sold with a discount of €200. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon and the return period is extended until January 31, 2023.

The Desktop PCs of Medion Erazer in question mounts a processor Intel Core i5-12400F (18 MB Intel Smart Cache, up to 4.4 GHz, 6 cores, 12 threads), located on an Intel B660 mATX motherboard; then we find a video card NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 with 12 GB GDDR6 RAM, and a 512 GB SSD storage and 16 GB DDR4 3200 MHz RAM (two banks of 8 GB). Finally, there is Windows 11 Home.

