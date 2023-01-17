The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a Logitech G915 LIGHTSPEED TKL keyboard. The discount reported for the version with US QWERTY is 45%, or €119.84. The version with QWERTY ITA is also available, but the price is much higher. You can find the product at this address or via the boxes below.

The advised price for this keyboard it is 269€. The current price of the US version is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Logitech G915 LIGHTSPEED TKL offers a battery of 40 hours of use with a full charge. It has RGB lighting and allows you to create custom animations with over 16.8 million colors thanks to the Logitech G HUB software. The switches are low profile mechanical. It does not have a numeric keypad, for maximum compactness. The keyboard is made of aircraft-grade aluminum alloy.

Logitech G915 LIGHTSPEED TKL

