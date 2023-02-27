The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT mice. The reported discount is 42%, or €69.99. You can find the product at this address or via the boxes below.

The advised price for this mouse it is 164.99€. The current price is the lowest ever on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT mice features a 25,600 DPI HERO 25K sensor. It is a light mouse, weighing only 63 grams. This is a wireless mouse with LIGHTSPEED connection.

We also point out that the Telegram Channel dedicated to Multiplayer.it offers is available. Follow him to stay up to date on the latest offers selected by our editorial staff!

Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT mice

This news includes an affiliate link to Amazon that can earn a commission to Multiplayer.it.