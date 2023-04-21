The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a Logitech G PRO mice. The reported discount is €28.54, or 21%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this mouse it is 134.99€. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

This Logitech G PRO mice it is in the SHROUD edition version, i.e. it has the writing “SHROUD” printed on the right button (SHROUD is an eSport streamer and player): otherwise, however, it is a classic Logitech G PRO mouse. It has a 25,600 DPI sensor, weighs 80 grams, is ambidextrous and has four removable and programmable side buttons. It works wireless and has a 1.8m cable.